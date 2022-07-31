AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.76-$9.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.57 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.63.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,019. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.20. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

