Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avangrid Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 435,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,772. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avangrid from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

