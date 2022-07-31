Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Short Interest Up 38.1% in July

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 92,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

Avanti Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE AVAN remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 46,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,939. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Avanti Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.97.

About Avanti Acquisition

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

Featured Articles

