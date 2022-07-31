Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.24. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several research firms have commented on AVY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Avery Dennison by 49.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.



