Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.24. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $229.24.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on AVY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Avery Dennison by 49.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
