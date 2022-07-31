Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Up 43.8% Over Last Week

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $116,927.37 and approximately $19,617.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 43.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,744.48 or 1.00055604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00131123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.