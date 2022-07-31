Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY) Price Target Cut to €20.90

Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €29.00 ($29.59) to €20.90 ($21.33) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Azimut Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AZIHY opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. Azimut has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $53.79.

Get Azimut alerts:

Azimut Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.