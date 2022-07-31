Bank of America Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 8X8 from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on 8X8 from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $580.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.79 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,748.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,748.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,551 shares of company stock worth $1,031,834. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.