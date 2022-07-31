Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.91. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $90.44 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.081 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 29.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $666,860,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

