Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Banner Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

BNNR stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. Banner Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Get Banner Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNNR. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in Banner Acquisition by 299.9% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Banner Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banner Acquisition by 32.8% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 195,155 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banner Acquisition

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.