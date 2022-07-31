Barclays’ (BARC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 210 ($2.53) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 267 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.45) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 246.22 ($2.97).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 157.18 ($1.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 449.09. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 166.94.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Barclays

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.95), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($223,942.55).

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.