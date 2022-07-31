Barclays Boosts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $230.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.36.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $208.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

