Barclays Cuts UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target to CHF 14

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.18.

UBS Group stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 134,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

