Barclays Cuts UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target to CHF 14

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.18.
UBS Group stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.
