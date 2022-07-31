Barclays Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $30.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.28.

Shopify Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 278.64 and a beta of 1.84. Shopify has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $176.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 913.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 779.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 53,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

