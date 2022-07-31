Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 151.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,592,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Shares of GOLD opened at $15.74 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

