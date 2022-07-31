Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €60.70 ($61.94) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS opened at €43.42 ($44.30) on Wednesday. Basf has a 12 month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 12 month high of €69.52 ($70.94). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

