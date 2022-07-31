BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the June 30th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut BBQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get BBQ alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BBQ

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BBQ by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BBQ by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BBQ by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. BBQ has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $129.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. BBQ had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BBQ will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BBQ

(Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.