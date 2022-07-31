Belt Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $5,405.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00617286 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037527 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.