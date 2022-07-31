Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $381,254,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $144,541,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,290 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Nutrien Stock Up 2.7 %

NTR stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.29. The company has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.