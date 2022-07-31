Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,554,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

