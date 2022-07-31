Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 232.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

