Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $370.20 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

