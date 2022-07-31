Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $526,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.54.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

