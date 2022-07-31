Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 224.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VTI opened at $206.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

