Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VTV opened at $138.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

