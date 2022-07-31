Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.11.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.