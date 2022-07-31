Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.44

Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,101 shares traded.

Big Cypress Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Big Cypress Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

