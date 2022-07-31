Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $229.80

Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.80 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.18). Billington shares last traded at GBX 194 ($2.34), with a volume of 19,412 shares changing hands.

Billington Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £24.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 229.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Smith sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.60), for a total transaction of £4,961.52 ($5,977.73).

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

