BillionHappiness One Day Trading Volume Reaches $108,304.00 (BHC)

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. One BillionHappiness coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.54 or 0.00136928 BTC on exchanges. BillionHappiness has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $108,304.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BHC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.com. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BillionHappiness Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

