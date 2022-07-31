BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $224.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.63% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q1 2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioNTech from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.42.

Shares of BNTX opened at $165.15 on Friday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.09.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 33.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

