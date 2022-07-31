BioPassport Token (BIOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.52 Million

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $12.52 million and $257,080.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

