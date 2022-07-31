Bitcoin (BTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.84 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $454.17 billion and approximately $22.84 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $23,767.86 on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00617211 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00265588 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001084 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005245 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015509 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002880 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,108,600 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.
