Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 63.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $70,854.26 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007658 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009675 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00232692 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.