Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Hits $4.02 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $4.02 million and $139.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00003570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00282044 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00135730 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00081445 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

