BitcoinPoS Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $64.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $431,749.47 and $64.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,896,493 coins and its circulating supply is 5,685,039 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

