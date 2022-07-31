Bitgear Hits Market Cap of $117,828.20 (GEAR)

Bitgear (GEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $117,828.20 and approximately $94.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00620117 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037320 BTC.
About Bitgear
Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitgear Coin Trading
