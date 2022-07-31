Bitgear Hits Market Cap of $117,828.20 (GEAR)

Bitgear (GEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitgear has a total market capitalization of $117,828.20 and approximately $94.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitgear alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.39 or 0.00620117 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037320 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.