BitTorrent Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $117,976.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007655 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005913 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005012 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004111 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000739 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars.

