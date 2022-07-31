BlackCoin (BLK) Hits Market Cap of $760,547.80

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. BlackCoin has a market cap of $760,547.80 and approximately $462.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,516,068 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

