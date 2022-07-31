BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the June 30th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE MQT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,928. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
Featured Articles
