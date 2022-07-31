BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the June 30th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MQT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 23,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,928. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.98.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

