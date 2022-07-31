Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSL traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.59. 28,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,149. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 151.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $225,000.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

