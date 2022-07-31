Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BSL traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $13.59. 28,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,149. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.