Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair lowered Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. The company has a market cap of $580.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,145.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,219.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

