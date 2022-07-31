Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.84. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 81,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,065,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

