BMO Capital Markets Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $250.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.61.

ENPH opened at $284.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.37. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $287.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock worth $40,290,945. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

