Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.41

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and traded as high as $38.23. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 325 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.22.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.45.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.
