BOMB Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001148 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $239,272.00 and $135,218.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 35% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,407.33 or 1.00004488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00044950 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00027653 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001364 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,362 coins and its circulating supply is 890,574 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

