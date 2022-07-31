BonFi (BNF) Hits Market Cap of $59,499.19

BonFi (BNF) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. BonFi has a total market cap of $59,499.19 and $365.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BonFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,802.93 or 0.99995484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00131177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00032785 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BonFi

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.