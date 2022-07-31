BonFi Price Reaches $0.0002 (BNF)

BonFi (BNF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $59,501.67 and $55.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BonFi has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,337.86 or 1.00006363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00130273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00032840 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BonFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

