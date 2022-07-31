Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.45 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.98. 1,572,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,469. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $96.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,203,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 771,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,761,000 after acquiring an additional 83,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading

