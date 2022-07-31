Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.66 billion-$12.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.43-$0.45 EPS.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,815,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864,070. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.82.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

