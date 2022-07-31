Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.11 billion-$3.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion. Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.77 EPS.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,815,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864,070. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a maintains rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a maintains rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.82.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

