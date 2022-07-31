BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 156.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.
BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BSIG stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64.
BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.39%.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
About BrightSphere Investment Group
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
