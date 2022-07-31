BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 156.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

